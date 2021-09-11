Tides Beat Bulls 3-1 in Game One of Saturday Twinbill

DURHAM - Bulls shortstop Alika Williams smashed two hits and homered in his Triple-A debut, however Tides starting pitcher Kyle Bradish yielded a lone earned run over five frames in Norfolk's 3-1 win over Durham in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Williams (2-3, R, HR, RBI), who was promoted to Durham from High-A Bowling Green earlier in the day, went deep in his second Triple-A at bat, a solo blast over the Blue Monster left field wall. The Tides took the lead with single tallies in the first and fourth frames, before adding an insurance run in the sixth. Bulls C Rene Pinto (2-3) added a multi-hit effort of his own in the defeat.

Bradish (5.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 5 K) earned the victory, while righty Felix Bautista (1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 K) notched his fourth save. Durham starter Brent Honeywell Jr. (4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to square off again on Saturday evening in the nightcap of their split day-night doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm, with the game scheduled to last seven innings. RHP Shane Baz is anticipated to start for the Bulls, and be opposed by RHP Blaine Knight. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

