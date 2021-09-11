Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11th 7:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (51-61) at Nashville Sounds (60-52) Game 5 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #113 of 130 Away Game #59 of 65

RHP T.J. Zeuch (3-3, 4.73 ERA) vs. RHP Alec Bettinger (2-5, 4.94 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds lost to the Nashville Sounds, 8-2, on a Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds have won the first four games of the weeklong, six-game series. Two huge innings for Nashville put them in the driver's seat on Friday night. The Sounds plated three runs in the fourth and five runs in the seventh, Two separate three-run home runs did the trick for Nashville. Renato Nuñez pounded a pitch over the left-field wall in the fourth, followed by Jamie Westbrook's three-run bomb in the seventh. Memphis scored their runs late in the ballgame, plating single runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Nolan Gorman smacked a single in the ninth to bring home Alec Burleson, who had doubled leading off the inning. Gorman has hits in each of the first four games of the series.

Memphis Starter: T.J. Zeuch will make his seventh appearance and third start of the season for the Redbirds today. Zeuch started last Sunday at Gwinnett, allowing three runs (all earned) in six innings on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. A native of Mason, OH, Zeuch was acquired in a trade from Toronto on July 25. He had pitched five times with the Blue Jays and 12 times with Triple-A Buffalo this season. The 26-year-old was the 19th overall selection by Toronto in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Nashville Starter: Alec Bettinger makes his 18th appearance and 15th start for the Sounds this season. So far on the campaign, he holds an ERA of 4.94 in 78.1 IP with 80 strikeouts and 18 walks. Bettinger has appeared twice against Memphis this season. His first appearance was a start on May 15th, when he tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just three hits. Bettinger's second outing against the Redbirds came in relief at AutoZone Park on August 18th, when he surrendered three runs (all earned) on three hits in 4.1 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. The righthander made his MLB debut earlier this season, making four total appearances and one start. Bettinger was a 10th Round pick in the 2017 Draft out of Virginia.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer reached base two more times in Thursday night's game against Nashville. In 15 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached in 31 of his 63 plate appearances, good for a .492 on-base percentage. That is the best on-base percentage of anyone in Triple-A East since his call-up on August 24.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last 12 games. Robertson has multiple hits in six of those contests, going 18-47 (BA of .383) with a home run, five RBI, nine runs, four doubles, a triple and two stolen bases. Robertson had an 11-game hitting streak and a 19-game on-base streak snapped on Thursday night, both the longest for any Redbirds player this season.

Coming Down the Home Stretch: The Redbirds are rapidly approaching the end of the 2021 MiLB season. After wrapping up the series in Nashville this weekend, they'll return home to host the Louisville Bats in a six-game series at AutoZone Park next week. Then, the Triple-A "Final Stretch" begins. The

Birds travel to Jacksonville for a five-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp from September 21 - 25, then wrap up the season by hosting the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox) from September 29 - October 3.

