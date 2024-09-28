Wagner Becomes Club's All-Time Assist Leader in MLS Play

September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned home to Subaru Park to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday night, drawing 1-1. The first half remained scoreless with the Union outshooting Atlanta seven to three. In the second half, Homegrown defender Nate Harriel broke the scoreless tie giving the Union a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute. With the assist, defender Kai Wagner became the club's all-time assist leader in MLS play, surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux. In the 72nd minute, Atlanta midfielder Saba Lobjanidze scored the equalizer to level the match at 1-1.

The Union travel to Inter & Co Stadium to play Orlando City on Wednesday, October 2 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 1 - Atlanta United FC 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, September 28, 2024

MEDIA ASSETS

Head Coach Jim Curtin Press Conference

For more photos and video assets:

A collection of assets including photos and video will be postgame. SIGN UP FOR ACCESS to the MLS asset management platform.

NOTE: Media must register to access and download content. Media will be able to access once their account has been approved. Media must sign up for their own account to continue accessing content and are encouraged to do so ASAP.

Media members should visit the MLS Media Resources site for the latest media availability calendar, matchday stats and standings, competition guidelines and contact info.

MEDIA RESOURCES AVAILABLE:

UNION MEDIA ZONE WEBSITE

MATCH SUMMARY

TEAM STATISTICS

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

MATCH PHOTOS (Courtesy of Philadelphia Union)

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Fotis Bazakos

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

4TH: Luis Diego Arroyo

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Nathan Harriel (Wagner) 61'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Lennon) 72'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

ATL - Brooks Lennon (caution) 52'

PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 68'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (Yellow) 76'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Leon Flach (Samuel Adeniran 77'), Jack McGlynn (Alejandro Bedoya 71'), Quinn Sullivan, Daniel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Danley Jean Jacques 71'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan.

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Pedro Amador, Brooks Lennon, Bartosz Slisz (Dax McCarty 87'), Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tyler Wolff (Tristan Muyumba 63'), Daniel Ríos (Edwin Mosquera 81').

Substitutes not used: Ronald Hernandez, Luis Abram, Josh Cohen, Noah Cobb, Luke Brennan, Matt Edwards.

TEAM NOTES

With his assist tonight, defender Kai Wagner became the club's all-time assist leader in MLS play, surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux.

Defender Nathan Harriel scored his first goal of the MLS season.

The Union travel to Inter & Co Stadium to play Orlando City on Wednesday, October 2 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.