Wagner Becomes Club's All-Time Assist Leader in MLS Play
September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned home to Subaru Park to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday night, drawing 1-1. The first half remained scoreless with the Union outshooting Atlanta seven to three. In the second half, Homegrown defender Nate Harriel broke the scoreless tie giving the Union a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute. With the assist, defender Kai Wagner became the club's all-time assist leader in MLS play, surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux. In the 72nd minute, Atlanta midfielder Saba Lobjanidze scored the equalizer to level the match at 1-1.
The Union travel to Inter & Co Stadium to play Orlando City on Wednesday, October 2 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 1 - Atlanta United FC 1
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, September 28, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Fotis Bazakos
AR1: Adam Wienckowski
AR2: Gerard-Kader Lebuis
4TH: Luis Diego Arroyo
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Robert Schaap
Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Nathan Harriel (Wagner) 61'
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Lennon) 72'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
ATL - Brooks Lennon (caution) 52'
PHI - Mikael Uhre (caution) 68'
PHI - Nathan Harriel (Yellow) 76'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel; Leon Flach (Samuel Adeniran 77'), Jack McGlynn (Alejandro Bedoya 71'), Quinn Sullivan, Daniel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Danley Jean Jacques 71'), Tai Baribo.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan.
Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Pedro Amador, Brooks Lennon, Bartosz Slisz (Dax McCarty 87'), Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tyler Wolff (Tristan Muyumba 63'), Daniel Ríos (Edwin Mosquera 81').
Substitutes not used: Ronald Hernandez, Luis Abram, Josh Cohen, Noah Cobb, Luke Brennan, Matt Edwards.
TEAM NOTES
With his assist tonight, defender Kai Wagner became the club's all-time assist leader in MLS play, surpassing club legend Sébastien Le Toux.
Defender Nathan Harriel scored his first goal of the MLS season.
The Union travel to Inter & Co Stadium to play Orlando City on Wednesday, October 2 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
