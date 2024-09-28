LAFC Clinches Berth in MLS Cup Playoffs with 2-1 Road Win Over FC Cincinnati

September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC officially booked its spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at TQL Stadium. David Martínez and Denis Bouanga each scored for the Black & Gold, who improved to 15-8-7 (52 points) with the victory. This is the sixth time in seven years that LAFC has qualified for the postseason. LAFC is the only team in MLS to make the playoffs and produce at least 50 points in each of the last three seasons.

Fresh off winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute thanks to a goal from Martínez. Lewis O'Brien started the attack, collecting the ball in midfield, playing a quick one-two with Kei Kamara and then picking out Martínez on the right-side of the box. Martínez then cut inside onto his left foot and hit a low shot that settled just inside the post, sending LAFC into the halftime break with a 1-0 advantage.

The home side equalized in the 61st minute with Luca Orellano hitting a left-footed shot from outside the box that deflected off an LAFC player and into the net, tying the score at one.

Bouanga, who replaced Martínez at halftime, scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 73rd minute. A long goal kick from Hugo Lloris found Olivier Giroud, who flicked a pass forward to Bouanga on the right wing. He cut past a Cincinnati defender and got to the end line before beating the goalkeeper with a low, powerful shot at the near post to give LAFC a one-goal advantage it would not relinquish.

With a playoff berth in hand, LAFC returns to BMO Stadium on Wednesday, October 2, to take on St. Louis CITY SC. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

NEWS & NOTES:

With the win, LAFC clinched a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. This is the sixth time in its seven years of play that the club has reached the postseason.

LAFC is the only team in MLS to make the postseason and produce at least 50 points in each of the last three seasons.

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo won the 50th regular-season game of his MLS career.

Cherundolo is the second fastest coach to win 50 games since 2000, doing so in just 98 games. He is the seventh fastest coach to reach 50 victories in MLS history.

Tonight's victory snaps LAFC's five-game winless streak in MLS play dating back to August 31. The club had gone 0-3-2 in that time.

LAFC won its 15th game of the season tonight. This is the fourth time that the club has achieved that feat, also doing so in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Having also scored against Austin FC on September 18, David Martínez now has two goals in his last three MLS games and four goals in all competitions.

Lewis O'Brien collected his first assist in an LAFC jersey on the Martínez goal.

Denis Bouanga's second-half goal was his 18th of the season, leaving him three goals behind D.C. United's Christian Benteke for the league lead.

Olivier Giroud was credited with his first assist with LAFC on the Bouanga goal while Hugo Lloris was also given an assist. Lloris, who did not have any assists during his entire Tottenham Hotspur career, now has three in all competitions for LAFC this year, registering two in Leagues Cup.

LAFC defender Marlon, who made his LAFC debut as a substitute in the U.S. Open Cup Final win over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night, made his MLS debut as a second-half substitute in this game.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.