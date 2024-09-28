CF Montréal Downs San Jose Earthquakes 3-0

September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Saturday night, in front of a 16th consecutive sellout crowd this season at Stade Saputo.

With three games remaining in the MLS Regular Season, the Bleu-blanc-noir is now 10th in the Eastern Conference with 37 points. Montreal is tied on points with rivals Toronto FC in 8th place and the Philadelphia Union in the 9th and final playoff spot. Toronto has played one more game than Montreal and the Union.

After a scoreless first half, Josef Martínez scored twice within four minutes of each other.

The Venezuelan first opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a header from a corner kick, then completed the brace in the 55th minute with a shot from the top of the box. With his eight goals this season, Martínez has become the Club's leading scorer.

Caden Clark added the Montrealers' third in the 72nd minute, his third goal in as many games at Stade Saputo.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois registered a second shutout in a row and his seventh of the season.

CF Montréal will return to action this Wednesday when the Club visits Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES:

- The total crowd at Stade Saputo this season is now at 313,904, a new Club record (excluding matches at Olympic Stadium).

- Samuel Piette played his 205th game with CF Montréal and moved up to 8th in the Club's history (1993-2024).

- Nathan Saliba played his 50th MLS match. He became the 4th Academy player to achieve the feat with CF Montréal, after Mathieu Choinière (119), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (79) and Jonathan Sirois (63).

- Jonathan Sirois played his 63rd MLS regular season game with CF Montréal, tying Troy Perkins for 2nd-most in Club history. Sirois also played his 30th MLS game this season, a 2nd consecutive season of 30 games or more.

-Defender Dawid Bugaj got his first assist with CF Montréal in MLS.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"We take it one half at a time and one game at a time. We don't do things at random. We plan our behavior and reactions to the vagaries of the season, the fatigue and freshness of our players. It was consistent tonight with what we are trying to do. We manage to conclude these scenarios and to be less febrile on certain occasions. When we're all on the same page, we can see what we're capable of doing."

CADEN CLARK

"I feel like playing with CF Montréal has opened my game up mentally, and the coaching staff has given me new ideas, how to use my speed, getting behind, coming to the ball and being patient. There is definitely chemistry going on with Josef. He wants me or Nathan and Bryce to play close to him, and we get creative altogether if we stay close to each other. You saw it a couple of times today, but it's all coming together."

BRYCE DUKE

"In the first half, we created a lot of chances. We didn't put anything in the back of the net, the goalkeeper had a couple of good saves. Then in the second half, we get one and then the floodgates open up. The past couple of games with Caden Clark and Josef Martinez have been fun, to be honest. I'm enjoying myself and I think that everybody is enjoying themselves. No matter who you are, if you're happy it helps the team tremendously. I think that those 10 points that we got in the last four games is a big boost of confidence going into those two tough road games in Atlanta and Charlotte. I think that, as a team, we can go there and grab points."

