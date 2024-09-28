FIFA Announces Lumen Field as Host Venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Matches

September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - FIFA today announced all venues for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Seattle set to host matches in the prestigious global competition at Lumen Field. The expanded 32-team international tournament takes place across the United States next summer and features clubs from every confederation to crown the top club side in the world. Sounders FC qualified for the tournament after becoming the first and currently only MLS team to capture a Concacaf Champions Cup title in 2022.

Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer stated, "Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup at Lumen Field is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our fans and our organization. Never before have we faced the world's top club sides in expanded competitive play, and the fact that the first edition of this new tournament is being played in our country and our city is historic."

Debuting a new and expanded competition format, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup features 32 of the globe's leading teams. Taking place June 15 - July 13, 2025 throughout the United States, the competing teams represent each of FIFA's six international confederations. To date, 30 teams have qualified for the competition, with the remaining spots reserved for the 2024 Copa Libertadores winner and the selected representative from the host country.

The complete list of qualified clubs can be accessed via FIFA.com, and the roster includes the likes of European giants Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Juventus and others, alongside some of the biggest names from South American football like Boca Juniors, River Plate, Palmeiras, Fluminense and Flamengo. This tournament marks the first time in 50 years of Sounders history that the club is competing against UEFA or CONMEBOL teams in competitive action.

Said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber, "The ability to share this competition with our Alliance Members on this stage is beyond special. This is a first and perhaps only-of-its-kind moment to play in FIFA's global club championship on home turf. Sharing such an experience as a community is extraordinary."

Sounders FC is working directly with FIFA on Alliance Member access to Club World Cup matches at Lumen Field, including any potential Sounders FC home matches. The best way for Sounders FC fans to gain guaranteed seats to FIFA Club World Cup contests at Lumen Field is through securing Alliance Membership. Full details can be accessed via SoundersFC.com/Tickets or by calling 877-657-4625.

After the club's historic title run in the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, Sounders FC became the first American side to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup during the 2022 tournament in Morocco (played in 2023 due to the pandemic). The Rave Green bowed out of the competition following a loss to African champion Al Ahly. On top of Seattle, Liga MX teams CF Monterrey, Club Léon and Pachuca are representing Concacaf in the 2025 tournament. One additional club from the United States will be selected as the host country qualifier.

Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel commented, "It's an honor to represent Seattle and American soccer on this stage. Our team is excited and ready for the challenge."

With the new tournament format of 32 teams, a Group Stage composed of eight groups of four teams each will play in a single-match round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the Round of 16. Following the Group Stage, a direct single-match Knockout Stage will take place up until the Final (there is no third-place match).

Later tonight, Sounders FC is hosting Houston Dynamo FC at Lumen Field in a pivotal matchup for postseason positioning between the fifth and sixth-place teams in the Western Conference (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

