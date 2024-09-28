Nashville Soccer Club Falls 1-0 at New England Revolution

September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Foxborough, Mass. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 1-0 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Saturday night. Despite the loss, Nashville SC remains just four points out of the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with three regular season matches remaining.

Ten thousand for Walker: Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman reached 10,000 Major League Soccer regular season minutes played as a Boy in Gold tonight after making his 113th start in his 123rd appearance for Nashville. The Designated Player and captain is the fourth Nashville SC player to hit this milestone (also, Joe Willis, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar), and third outfield player to do so.

Randall's return: Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal returned to the pitch in the 78th minute for the first time since the Boys in Gold visited Inter Miami CF on April 20, when he logged five minutes as a substitute. In the lead-up to his return from injury, last weekend, Leal registered 26 minutes for Nashville's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC against FC Cincinnati 2.

Muyl's milestones: Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl made his 100th regular season start for Nashville tonight, logging 79 minutes. Muyl joins Willis, Lovitz, Mukhtar and Zimmerman in Nashville SC's century club.

Next up: Nashville SC will play its final regular season home match when it hosts D.C. United on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is 2W-3L-4D all-time vs. the New England Revolution

is 40W-34L-38D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents

is 9W-3L-11D all-time in the month of September

is 21W-8L-12D all-time on weekends

is 16W-17L-34D all-time when tied at half

is 23W-32L-26D all-time on the road

recorded 0.74 expected goals (xG) to New England's 0.68

Julian Gaines appeared on Nashville SC's matchday roster for the fifth-consecutive time in MLS play

Randall Leal returned to the pitch for the first time since April 20, 2024 versus Inter Miami CF, registering 12 minutes plus added time

Hany Mukhtar

led the team with three shots tonight

leads Nashville SC with nine regular season assists and 15 goal contributions

leads the team with 2,486 MLS minutes this season

Alex Muyl

made his 100th regular season MLS start as a Boy in Gold

leads the team with 31 MLS games played

Jacob Shaffelburg returned to Nashville SC's matchday roster and appeared for the first time since Aug. 31, 2024 at Orlando City SC, logging 28 minutes plus added time

Sam Surridge leads the team with 11 MLS goals and 13 across all competitions

Walker Zimmerman became the fourth player in Nashville SC history to record 10,000 regular season minutes with the club

Box score:

Nashville SC (8W-14L-9D) at New England Revolution (9W-17L-4D)

Sept. 28, 2024 - Gillette Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 0

NE: 1

Scoring summary:

NE: Brandon Bye (A: Luca Langoni) 86'

Discipline:

NSH: Shaq Moore (Caution) 41'

NE: Matthew Polster (Caution) 43'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman (C); Hany Mukhtar, Teal Bunbury (Jacob Shaffelburg 62'), Alex Muyl (Randall Leal 78'), AnÍbal Godoy (Patrick Yazbek 62'), Tah Brian Anunga (Sean Davis 78'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Julian Gaines, Brent Kallman

NER starters: Aljaz Ivacic; Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Brandon Bye, Peyton Miller; Matthew Polster, Carles Gil (C), Emmanuel Boateng (Esmir Bajraktarevic 62'), Alhassan Yusuf; Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 79'), Luca Langoni (Tim Parker 89')

Substitutes: Earl Edwards Jr., Ian Harkes, Nacho Gil, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Andrew Farrell

Match officials:

Referee: Marcos Deoliveira

AR1: Jason White

AR2: Diego Blas

4TH: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 62 degrees and clear

Nashville SC Communications -

@NashvilleSC

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.