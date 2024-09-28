The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces an Initial $3 Million Commitment to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts Throughout the Carolinas, in Partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE - The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF) has announced an initial $3 million commitment to Hurricane Helene relief efforts across the Carolinas, in partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. Funds will support both immediate and long-term humanitarian aid and recovery efforts in North and South Carolina in the wake of devastation left by the category four hurricane as the region remains in a State of Emergency.

"The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC stand alongside all those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastation it has wrought across the southeast, and particularly in our backyard throughout the Carolinas," said David and Nicole Tepper. "This is our home and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders. The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and together, we will rebuild and recover."

The DNTF will assist a number of food banks and pantries, local community foundations, and other service providing agencies in the Carolinas.

