Atlanta United Picks up Crucial Road Point in Philadelphia

September 28, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, PA - Atlanta United played Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Subaru Park. Saba Lobjanidze scored a second-half equalizer for his team-leading eighth goal of the season, while Brad Guzan made six saves, including a crucial one late in second half stoppage time to help Atlanta secure a crucial point on the road and to stay within three points of the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta withstood heavy pressure in the opening half hour as Philadelphia controlled possession and had five shot attempts with one forcing a diving save from Guzan. Play started to turn in Atlanta's favor over the final 15 minutes of the first half. Daniel Rios had an opportunity in the 39th minute off a cross from Pedro Amador at the near post, but his attempt was wide.

Philadelphia scored just after the hour mark as Nathan Harriel buried an attempt from about 20 yards out. Atlanta forced a long clearance just before the goal. But Philadelphia quickly forced the action with Leon Flach playing a long diagonal to start the play. Kai Wagner found the ball with space up the left wing and centered a pass just in front of Atlanta's back line where Harriel had found space. The right back stepped up and one-touched a powerful right-footed shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Union continued the pressure from there with Guzan forced into two more saves over the next 10 minutes.

Atlanta finally broke through in the 72nd minute from Lobjanidze. Alexey Miranchuk picked up a loose ball off the edge of the box and played to the right for Ríos. He quickly played to Lennon off an overlap toward the end line. Lennon then sent a perfectly weighted cross toward the back post where Lobjanidze had beat his man for an easy header into the back of the net to equalize.

Atlanta United (8-13-10, 34 points) returns to action Wednesday, Oct. 2 when it hosts CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 22-9 Philadelphia

Shots on target: 7-1 Philadelphia

Corner kicks: 9-8 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 8-8

xG: 2.10 - 1.10 Atlanta

Possession: 51-49 Philadelphia

Passing accuracy: 85-85

Scoring

PHI - Nathan Harriel (Wagner) 61'

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Lennon, Ríos) 72'

Disciplinary

ATL - Brooks Lennon 52'

PHI - Mikael Uhre 69'

PHI - Nathan Harriel 76' Notes

Tyler Wolff made his fifth start of the MLS Regular season and his first since April 27 at Chicago. His career high for starts in a season is six (2023).

Saba Lobjanidze scored his eighth goal of the season. It was his second in his last three games.

Brooks Lennon added his eighth assist of the season. His career high is 10 (2023). Lennon is now just one assist away from tying the club's all-time assist record.

Atlanta picked up its first point in Philadelphia since 2018, snapping a four-game losing streak.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Pedro Amador

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Brooks Lennon

M: Bartosz Slisz (Dax McCarty - 87')

M: Jay Fortune

M: Tyler Wolff (Tristan Muyumba - 63')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Daniel Ríos (Edwin Mosquera - 81')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Luis Abram

Matt Edwards

Noah Cobb

Ronald Hernandez

Luke Brennan PHILADELPHIA UNION STARTING LINEUP

GK: Andre Blake (c)

D: Nathan Harriel

D: Jack Elliott

D: Jakob Glesnes

D: Kai Wagner

M: Jack McGlynn (Alejandro Bedoya - 71')

M: Leon Flach (Sam Adeniran - 77')

M: Quinn Sullivan

M: Daniel Gazdag

F: Mikael Uhre (Danley Jean Jacques - 71')

F: Tai Baribo

Substitutes not used:

Andrew Rick

Olivier Mbaizo

Cavan Sullivan

Jeremy Rafanello

Jesus Bueno

Chris Donovan

OFFICIALS

Chris Penso (referee), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Brian Dunn (assistant), Guido Gonzales Jr. (fourth), Carol Anne Chenard (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)

