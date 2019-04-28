Visiting 66ers Plate Five Late Runs to Win

April 28, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Although the home team would fall, 6-2, to the Inland Empire 66ers, a full house gathered at The Diamond on Saturday night as kids marched in droves along the warning track in celebration of their youth baseball and softball seasons. They also got to witness early scoring by the Storm; the first time this home stand the home team has scored first.

Timely two-out hitting in the bottom of the second resulted in the first Storm run after a single from Eguy Rosario scored Esteury Ruiz, who had reached base with a two-out double.

The lead lasted until the top of the fifth inning when Leonardo Rivas connected for a solo home run to tie the game for the Inland Empire 66ers at 1-1. It was a short-lived tie, however, as Gabriel Arias doubled home Tirso Ornelas in the bottom half of the frame for a 2-1 lead.

The visitors took their first lead of the night immediately after thanks to a two-run home run from Kyle Survance Jr. that took out a panel of the right field videoboard. The 66ers would add three insurance runs in the ninth and close out a 6-2 win over Lake Elsinore.

The Storm are back at home again Sunday afternoon as they look to take the series in the three-game rubber match. It's a Salute to Soldiers Sunday Funday at The Diamond, which means all military, current and former, can get up to four free tickets. Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.