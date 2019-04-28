Nuts End Five-Game Home Losing Streak
April 28, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, CA. - Five arms teamed up to toss the Modesto Nuts' first shutout of the year in a 7-0 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.
It was the fourth inning when the Nuts' offense broke out against Gerardo Carrillo (L, 1-2) and the Quakes' (14-10) staff. After the first two hitters reached, Luis Liberato drove in the first run of the game with a RBI groundout. Liberato drove in two runs during the game.
Joe Rizzo recorded his first of two hits in the fourth with a RBI single. The next batter was Ariel Sandoval who beat out a potential double-play ball to drive in another run. The last run scored when Manny Pazos smacked a double down the left-field line.
Nick Wells was throwing well in his start for the Nuts before an injury. Marcus Chiu smacked a line drive up the middle that hit Wells in his left forearm. Wells left the game after 3 1/3 innings. The southpaw struck out six and walked one while allowing just two hits.
Sam Delaplane (W, 3-0) entered the game after that and stranded two inherited runners while working 1 2/3 innings in perfect fashion with four strikeouts.
Collin Kober went 1 2/3 innings with two K's. Jake Haberer struck out three while getting five outs. Joey Gerber finished it all off with a scoreless ninth. Overall, the Nuts tied their season-high with 17 strikeouts.
The Nuts will go for back-to-back wins at home for the first time on Monday night when they begin a four-game series with the JetHawks. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.
