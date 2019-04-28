Nuts End Five-Game Home Losing Streak

April 28, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - Five arms teamed up to toss the Modesto Nuts' first shutout of the year in a 7-0 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

It was the fourth inning when the Nuts' offense broke out against Gerardo Carrillo (L, 1-2) and the Quakes' (14-10) staff. After the first two hitters reached, Luis Liberato drove in the first run of the game with a RBI groundout. Liberato drove in two runs during the game.

Joe Rizzo recorded his first of two hits in the fourth with a RBI single. The next batter was Ariel Sandoval who beat out a potential double-play ball to drive in another run. The last run scored when Manny Pazos smacked a double down the left-field line.

Nick Wells was throwing well in his start for the Nuts before an injury. Marcus Chiu smacked a line drive up the middle that hit Wells in his left forearm. Wells left the game after 3 1/3 innings. The southpaw struck out six and walked one while allowing just two hits.

Sam Delaplane (W, 3-0) entered the game after that and stranded two inherited runners while working 1 2/3 innings in perfect fashion with four strikeouts.

Collin Kober went 1 2/3 innings with two K's. Jake Haberer struck out three while getting five outs. Joey Gerber finished it all off with a scoreless ninth. Overall, the Nuts tied their season-high with 17 strikeouts.

The Nuts will go for back-to-back wins at home for the first time on Monday night when they begin a four-game series with the JetHawks. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.