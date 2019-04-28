Road Trip Ends with Shutout

Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts became the first team to shut out Rancho Cucamonga in 2019, taking the final game of the three-game series at John Thurman Field, winning 7-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The loss for Rancho gives them a 4-3 record on their seven-game road trip, as the Quakes missed out on a chance for their second road-sweep of the year.

Modesto broke a scoreless tie in the fourth, putting four on the board against Gerardo Carrillo, who prior to the fourth, had looked quite sharp. Carrillo (1-2) didn't make it out of the inning though, allowing four runs on three hits with four walks over 3 2/3 innings in the loss.

The Nuts got two more in the fifth against Connor Mitchell and added an unearned run against Max Gamboa in the seventh to take a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Quakes had just five hits and left nine men stranded on the day. Marcus Chiu was the only Quake to record a multi-hit game, as he went 2-for-4.

Modesto reliever Sam Delaplane (3-0) retired all five batters he faced to notch the win.

On Monday, the first-place Quakes (14-10) return to LoanMart Field for a four-game series against Lake Elsinore. Michael Grove (0-0) will throw for Rancho, while Padres' prospect MacKenzie Gore (2-0) will take the mound for the Storm, with first pitch slated for 7:05pm.

Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

