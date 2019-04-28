'Hawks Put an End to 'Hide Win Streak

LANCASTER, Calif. - Lancaster came out on top in a back-and-forth affair Saturday night at The Hangar, knocking off Visalia, 10-8, to end a 14-game winning streak for the Rawhide. After trailing much of the game, the JetHawks scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead en route to victory.

The game was tied at six runs apiece heading into the seventh. After Moises Ceja (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the inning, the Lancaster offense scored four runs to go in front for the first time Saturday. Matt McLaughlin came through with the go-ahead RBI single. Taylor Snyder also drove in a pair with a single, and Matt Hearn capped off the frame with his own run-scoring single.

Lancaster (11-12) scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Snyder led the way with a home run and three runs batted in. Five different JetHawks had at least two hits.

Visalia (18-5) jumped in front with three unearned runs in the top of the first inning, and the Rawhide led until the bottom of the sixth inning. Joel Diaz came through with a game-tying single in the sixth off of Cole Bartlett (1-2).

Things got dicey late, as Visalia scored in each of the final two innings. Tommy Doyle recorded a four-out save, but it was not without drama. With two on and two out in the top of the ninth, Matt Hearn made a diving catch in centerfield to end the game.

Lancaster put an end to a 14-game winning streak for a second-straight year. The JetHawks snapped Rancho's 14-game win streak in 2018. Prior to Saturday, Visalia's last loss was April 11 in San Jose. The win was also Lancaster's first against a team in the North Division this year.

The series wraps up Sunday afternoon. Lefty Ryan Rolison (0-0), one of Colorado's top pitching prospects, is set to make his home debut against Visalia's Josh Green (2-1). First pitch is 2:05 pm.

