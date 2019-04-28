JetHawks Rally to Take Series from Rawhide

LANCASTER, Calif. - Carlos Herrera hit a tie-breaking home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Lancaster won, 4-3, over Visalia in the series finale Sunday afternoon at The Hangar. The JetHawks came back from an early two-run deficit to win their second in a row over Visalia.

The game was tied, 3-3, going into the bottom of the eighth inning. Carlos Herrera led off with a towering home run off of Junior Garcia (1-1) to put Lancaster (12-12) in front for good. Tommy Doyle pitched a scoreless ninth inning, earning his seventh save.

Both starting pitchers performed well, though they did not factor in the decision. Ryan Rolison made his home debut for the JetHawks, allowing two runs in six innings. Visalia (18-6) scored both runs off of Rolison in the first inning.

Rolison followed the first with five scoreless frames, but Lancaster's offense started slowly against Josh Green. Todd Czinege got the JetHawks on the board in the fifth with a home run. It was the first of four-straight innings in which Lancaster scored a run.

Luis Castro tied the game, 2-2, with a single in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Taylor Snyder and Austin Bernard hit consecutive two-out doubles to put Lancaster on top for the first time in the game.

Visalia answered with a run in the top of the eighth to even the score. Camden Duzenack hit an RBI double against Hayden Roberts (2-0), who wound up getting the win.

The JetHawks won the final two games to take the series from Visalia, a team that had won 14 games in a row after a victory in Friday's opener. The wins are Lancaster's first two against the North Division this year.

Lancaster hits the road Monday with an opportunity to go above .500 with a win. The JetHawks open up a four-game series against Modesto, with Garrett Schilling (2-1) getting the start Monday. First pitch from John Thurman Field is 7:05 pm.

