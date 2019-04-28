Quakes Survive on Saturday in Modesto

Modesto, CA - One night after coming from four runs back, the Quakes nearly gave away a four-run lead, ultimately holding on for a 4-3 win over Modesto on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

Playing in their Los Temblores de Rancho Cucamonga jerseys as part of the "Copa de la Diversion" program, Rancho got a big game out of Connor Wong and then held off a late Modesto rally to secure their second straight road win and clinch a winning road trip, taking their fourth game so far through the first six of the trip.

Wong had three extra-base hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth to give the Quakes a 3-0 lead and chase starter Austin Hutchison (0-4).

Rancho's pitching was doing just fine through the first seven innings, as Bryan Warzek, Wes Helsabeck (2-0) and Logan Salow combined for seven shutout frames. That all changed in the eighth though, as Salow had a tough inning. Salow walked his second man of the inning with the bases loaded, forcing in a run to make it 4-1. Austin Hamilton came in and gave up a sac fly and an infield single, bringing Modesto to within one at 4-3. After an intentional walk, Hamilton got the ninth batter of the inning on a force out, protecting the lead.

Hamilton gave up a hit to open the ninth, but roared back to record his first save by retiring the final three hitters he faced.

The Quakes (14-9) will look for their second road sweep of the year on Sunday at 2:05pm, taking on Modesto in the series finale. Gerardo Carrillo (1-1) will match up with lefty Nick Wells (1-2).

The road trip concludes on Sunday and the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Monday, April 29th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a four-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

