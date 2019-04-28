Offense Shows up Late in 4-3 Loss

MODESTO, CA. - After missing out on scoring opportunities early, the Modesto Nuts' late rally fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday at John Thurman Field.

In the eighth inning, the Nuts (11-12) finally got on the board with a bases-loaded walk to Manny Pazos who reached base three times. That forced the Quakes' (14-9) hand to bring in Austin Hamilton (S, 1/1). Connor Kopach welcomed Hamilton to the game with a sacrifice fly. Joe Rizzo followed that up with a groundball up the middle. The shortstop Jeter Downs made a great sliding stop but on the flip to second, Devin Mann missed the base extending the inning and bringing in a run. The Nuts still had the bases loaded in a one-run game, but Hamilton got a fielder's choice to end the threat.

In the ninth, Eugene Helder extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a lead-off single. Hamilton squashed any ideas of a late rally by retiring the side in order after that.

Austin Hutchison (L, 0-4) threw well against everyone not named Connor Wong in his start for the Nuts. Wong started the scoring for the Quakes in the second inning when he doubled. Devin Mann brought him in with a sac fly. In the sixth, Downs tripled ahead of Wong's two-run homer. That long ball knocked Hutchison out of the game after 5 2/3 innings and three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run.

Bryan Warzek started for the Quakes and tossed four scoreless innings. Wes Helsabeck (W, 2-0) followed out of the bullpen and tossed two scoreless innings for the Quakes.

The Nuts stranded 13 baserunners and went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Nuts try to avoid the sweep on Sunday against the Quakes. First pitch in Modesto is at 2:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 1:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

