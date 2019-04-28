Taylor Kohlwey Collects Two RBI

April 28, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Early scoring didn't translate to a Storm win on Sunday, as Lake Elsinore fell to the Inland Empire 66ers, 5-4, to end a rough 2-5 home stand. The first batter of the ballgame connected for a home run over the 380-ft mark in left field to give the 66ers a quick lead.

The Storm got the run back in the bottom of the frame after a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Luis Campusano plated Jeisson Rosario. The good guys added another the following inning after a Taylor Kohlwey groundball out scored Esteury Ruiz to give the Storm a 2-1 lead.

The fifth inning was a crusher for the home team as Inland Empire plated four runs to take a 5-2 lead, but the Storm would work back to make it interesting.

A fielding miscue and a few base hits resulted in a run for the Storm thanks to an RBI single from Ruiz that scored Gabriel Arias.

Lake Elsinore would make it interesting in the bottom of the ninth after Jack Suwinski connected for a double high off the 34-ft. wall in right field that likely would've made its way out if it weren't for some gusty wind. After back-to-back strikeouts, Kohlwey hit a weak groundball towards third that had enough English on it to make it a tough play, resulting in an RBI single.

After a seven-game road trip to Rancho Cucamonga and Lancaster and then an Off Day next Monday, the Storm return to The Diamond for a seven-game home stand against the Visalia Rawhide and the San Jose Giants.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.