Vipers Suffer 105-119 Loss to Capitanes

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







MEXICO CITY, Mexico - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 105-119 to the Mexico City Capitanes (5-2) on Sunday night at Arena CDMX.

After being down 9-6, the Capitanes hit a hot 19-0 run which led the team to a 25-9 advantage with half of the quarter left. The Vipers broke that run by hitting a three-pointer, but the Capitanes fired back with an 8-0 run and a score of 33-12. Mexico City continued to dominate and closed the quarter with a score of 45-24.

Mexico City continued to dominate the game as the team led by as many as 29 points, in the second quarter. Going into the half the Vipers shortened the Capitanes lead to 70-50.

In the second half of the game RGV managed to cut the Capitanes lead by 11 which set the score at 103-92 but the Vipers were unable to halt Mexico City which resulted in a 119-105 win for the home team.

Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore led the Vipers with 20 points followed by Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 16 points and Teddy Allen with 15 points. Markquis Nowell put up 11 points and Houston Rockets Two-Way player Jeenathan Williams Jr. scored 10 points. Thon Maker had his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Trey Burke led all scorers with 25 points. Davon Reed put up 22 points while Juan Toscano-Anderson put up 18 points. Louis King contributed 17 points and Greg Brown III put up 13 points.

Both teams will face off one more time at Arena CDMX on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8:00 p.m. CST. Fans unable to attend may stream the game via ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

