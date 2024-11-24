Last-Second Rally Drops Maine Celtics at Home

PORTLAND, Maine. - A four-point play by Capital City's Erik Stevenson with under five seconds in the game lifted the Go-Go over the Celtics in a 96-93 nailbiter at the Portland Expo.

Stevenson led the Go-Go with a game-high 36 points in a game where the Celtics led for all but the final 3.5 seconds. Maine falls to 3-3 after the loss and Capital City improves to 5-3, leaping the Celtics in the East division standings of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament. Stevenson was one of just three players who scored in double figures for the shorthanded Go-Go. Ruben Nembhard Jr. finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. Michael Foster Jr. added 14 points for Capital City.

The Go-Go finished Sunday's matinee shooting 48.6% from the field compared to just 38.5% for Maine. The Celtics shooting woes from beyond the arc continued as Maine shot 9-42 from deep. Maine finished 18-86 from three in their two games against Capital City. It's the first time this season the Celtics failed to score at least 100 points. The Go-Go were shorthanded on Sunday, suiting up just eight players and playing without all three of their Two-Way Players, including leading scorer Justin Champagnie.

The visiting team was tasked with stopping one of the best playmakers in the G League in Celtics guard JD Davison, who entered Sunday's game as the league leader in points (28.0) and assists (10.6) per game. One part of that equation favored the Go-Go, who held Davison scoreless through two quarters and to just 11 points for the game. The Celtics two-way guard dished out 10 assists and also recorded two steals and two blocked shots.

Two steals for Davison helped the third-year guard inch closer to the franchise's all-time steals record. Already the career record holder in points and assists, Davison is chasing Chris Wright's franchise record of 108 steals. After Sunday's game, Davison is three back of Wright's record with 105 career steals.

Capital City averaged 22.6 turnovers per game, the most in the G League. That was a key part of Friday's comeback victory for the Celtics and it was on display at the Expo again Sunday. The Go-Go were right on pace with their average, turning the ball over 21 times for 15 Maine points. A big change from the previous game was fast break points, where the Go-Go were 6/6 in their opportunities for 13 points compare to just five points in transition for the Celtics.

Ron Harper Jr. started the game with a tough layup around the cup. After struggling from the field in the last two home games, Harper Jr. hit his first three shots and led the Celtics with seven first quarter points as Maine jumped out to a 9-2 lead. Despite a stronger shooting start overall, the Celtics kept the Go-Go within striking distance due to four turnovers as Maine carried a 25-20 lead over Capital City into the second quarter.

Maine's lead grew to double digits in the second quarter due to big time contributions from the Celtics bench. Don Carey Jr. played the role of facilitator and Hason Ward cleaned up the glass on both sides of the ball as the Celtics seized the momentum. Ward entered the game leading the G League in blocked shots and added three more to his tally on Sunday.

A monster Peterson dunk with 8:26 to play forced a timeout from the Go-Go as they looked for answers to slow down Maine's offense. Capital City found some answers on the defensive end, forcing Maine into bad shots at the end of the shot clock. On offense, the Go-Go looked to Stevenson, who's pull-up three with 5:27 to play in the half pulled Capital City within three of the Celtics. Stevenson scored 14 first-half points and Capital City shot 58% from the field as Maine held on to a narrow 52-48 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Celtics lead grew to as many as ten after Davison found Baylor Scheierman for the basket plus the foul. The sequence between the team's two leading scorers was Sunday's Bill Dodge GMC Buick Drive of the Game. Maine also overcame the poor shooting night with effort on the offensive glass, where the Celtics hauled in 19 offensive rebounds. But every time Maine grew their lead to ten, Capital City found a way to answer. The Go-Go continued to shoot about 50% for the game and Ruben Nembhard Jr. scored on a thunderous dunk in the final minutes of the quarter to help Capital City pull within three to start the fourth quarter, 70-67.

The slow-paced game continued in the fourth quarter as both teams struggled to find a rhythm, and that pace favored the Go-Go. A team foul with just over seven minutes to play put the Celtics in the bonus, giving Capital City trips to the free throw line for each foul the rest of the way. A choppy game led to a dramatic finish filled with theatrics. Davison scored his first points of the game with 6:01 to play and would score all 11 of his points in the final quarter in an effort that would come up short. Both teams exchanged buckets in the final minutes, including a 3-pointer by Capital City's John Butler Jr. tied the game up with 1:00 minute remaining. With under 10 seconds remaining and the game still tied, Capital City fouled Maine with 5.5 seconds to go.

Capital City Head Coach Cody Toppert was awarded a technical foul, in addition to the previously called foul. Baylor Scheierman stepped up to the free throw line with a chance to regain the lead on the technical. Scheierman's shot hit the front of the rim as the game remained level. Next, it was Davison's turn to give Maine the lead. Davison's first attempt would also fall short as the crowd at the Portland Expo grew anxious. Davison would knock down his second free throw to give Maine a 93-92 advantage with 5.5 seconds remaining. The rest as they say was history. Stevenson's big night came to a climax when the Go-Go guard buried a long triple off a Taylor Funk inbound. Davison was whistled for a foul on the shot and Stevenson completed the 4-point play to give Capital City their first lead of the game. Out of the timeout, the Celtics inbounded to Peterson in the corner who's three-pointer was off the mark as Maine lost a heartbreaker to the Go-Go 96-93.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ron Harper Jr. was Maine's Player of the Game after Harper Jr. led the Celtics with a team-high 21 points on 7-10 shooting from the field. Harper Jr. also snagged six total rebounds and connecting on 3-of-6 shots from beyond the arc.

