Charge Defeated in Motor City

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge guard Zhaire Smith puts up a shot against the Motor City Cruise

Cleveland Charge guard Zhaire Smith puts up a shot against the Motor City Cruise

DETROIT, MI - The Cleveland Charge (2-4) were defeated on the road by the Motor City Cruise (5-1), 120-109, at Wayne State Fieldhouse on Sunday night.

The Charge were led by Jules Bernard's game-high 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting and 4-of-7 three-pointers with nine rebounds in 37 minutes. Pete Nance scored 16 points and grabbed 11 boards with five assists in 34 minutes. Zhaire Smith (16 points), Elijah Hughes (14 points) and Feron Hunt (10 points) rounded out Cleveland's double-digit scorers. Darius Brown II added eight points, 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes.

The Cruise's Cole Swider scored 27 points on 5-of-10 threes with six assist and three steals in 37 minutes. Lamar Stevens netted 26 points and grabbed 10 boards in 33 minutes. Cameron Martin tallied a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds with two steals in 37 minutes. After 13 lead changes and two ties took place over the first half, the Cruise outscored the Charge 38-18 in the 3Q to take the lead in the second half's only lead change.

The two teams meet again in Motor City on Tuesday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m.

