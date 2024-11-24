Remix Earn First Win of the Season, 129-116

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix earned their first win of the 2024-25 season against the Valley Suns on Sunday afternoon at Chiles Center, 129-116.

After taking an early lead, the Suns quickly went up by double-digits as they held the Remix to shooting just 25.8% from the field in the first quarter. The Remix caught fire after the break to score 45 points in the third frame, tying a Remix record for the most points scored in a quarter, and outpaced the Suns by 21. The Remix held the advantage throughout the last quarter and extended their lead by as many as 18 points. This was the first NBA G League win for head coach Sergi Oliva.

Two-Way player Bryce McGowens led the Remix in scoring for the second consecutive game with 33 points (13-27 FG), along with five rebounds and three steals in the victory. Henri Drell followed with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Romeo Weems scored his first field goals of the season going 7-10 from the field, bringing in 16 points and logging seven rebounds and an assist. Alex Reese came off the bench to score 11 points and tied a Remix record of five blocked shots in a game. Sterling Manley (10 points, eight rebounds) and James Bouknight (10 points, nine rebounds) also scored in double-figures in the team's first win.

For the Suns, Mamadi Diakite led with 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the loss. Jaden Shackelford contributed 18 points and two rebounds, after earning a career-high in scoring during the previous game. Former Remix player, Quinton Rose came off the bench to provide 17 points, two rebounds and one steal. Eric Washington recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists along with six rebounds, while Cassius Stanley contributed 15 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix have a one-game road trip to face the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT before returning to Chiles Center this Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase tickets for the "Leftovers with the Remix" event on Friday here.

