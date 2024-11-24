South Bay Falls in Rematch Versus Stockton

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Stockton Kings Sunday night, 116-98. A back-and-forth battle with 12 lead changes, the Kings closed the game outscoring the Lakers by a 38-16 margin in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

The Lakers tallied a season-high 49 rebounds with South Bay's Kylor Kelley leading the charge. The 7-foot center notched his first double-double of the season with 12 points (6-11 FG) and 12 rebounds to go along with two assists and one block. Lakers two-way forward Armel Traoré led the team with 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist. Guard DaJuan Gordon secured his third double figure performance of the season with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-1 FT) off the bench to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Forward Alex Fudge tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-3 FT) with nine rebounds and two assists.

Kings guard Antoine Davis led Stockton off the bench with 27 points (9-14 FG, 8-11 3FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist. Forward-center Drew Timme led the Kings in rebounds with 13 boards along with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 FT), seven assists and one block. Forward-center Isaac Jones posted 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. The Kings outshot the Lakers from beyond the arc, hitting 20 3-pointers compared to the Lakers' eight shots from deep.

The South Bay Lakers take on the San Diego Clippers in a rematch Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. South Bay competes the following day at home in their first back-to-back of the season versus the Rip City Remix at 7 p.m.

