Coats Knock out Knicks, 131-125

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (2-5) defeated the Westchester Knicks (4-2) by a score of 131-125.

Throughout most of the first quarter, the game was tightly contested. The tide began to turn in the Blue Coats' favor when, in the last 13 seconds of the first quarter, Pat McCaw made two steals that helped Delaware have a four-point lead heading into the second quarter. They never gave up the lead for the rest of the game.

The third quarter was pivotal, as the Blue Coats pulled away and ended the frame with a 22-point lead. Delaware shot an impressive 47% from three-point range during this stretch.

"In the third quarter we played very well," said head coach Mike Longabardi. "We extended our lead which is a positive for us. In previous games that is where we have struggled."

Westchester made a strong push in the fourth quarter, going on a 21-4 run and holding Delaware without a field goal for nearly four minutes. However, Adem Bona and Jeff Dowtin Jr. combined for eight points in the final two minutes, helping the Blue Coats seal the victory.

Delaware's starting backcourt of Lester Quinones and Dowtin Jr. led the way offensively. Quinones scored a team-high 29 points, excelling from three-point range with a 6-for-10 performance. Dowtin Jr. added 24 points and dished out a game-high six assists. Bona (17), Isaiah Mobley (12), and Marcus Bagley (12) also contributed double-digit scoring efforts.

For Westchester, T.J. Warren led all scorers with 31 points. Damion Baugh (26), Alex O'Connell (21), Chuma Okeke (17), Donovan Williams (10), and Boo Buie III (10) all added 10 or more points in a balanced scoring effort.

