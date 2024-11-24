Squadron Drop Sunday Afternoon Matchup with Oklahoma City

November 24, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Trhae Mitchell converted on a three-point attempt to tie the game at 92 with just under 55 seconds to go in the Birmingham Squadron's Sunday afternoon matchup with the Oklahoma City Blue, but the visitors scored the final five points of the contest to drop Birmingham to 2-4 in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

A season-high 27 for Jalen Crutcher paced the Squadron in scoring, while Karlo Matkovic notched another double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds on assignment from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Miller Kopp (21 points) and Buddy Boeheim (20 points) helped lead the Blue to its fifth win in November.

The two teams are set to meet for a third and final time this season on Dec. 10 in Oklahoma City.

The Squadron hit the road for a contest at Austin on Tuesday on My68 and ESPN+ before returning home on Saturday, Nov. 30 to take on the Memphis Hustle for Rivalry Day at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The first 1,000 fans through the doors on Saturday receive a Jared Harper Squadron bobblehead. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. and the game can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.