Vigil to New Orleans, Lopez to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Catcher Rodrigo Vigil has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Vigil has caught 27 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .220 with a home run and six runs batted in. He's also caught 11 games with the Baby Cakes, hitting .214 with no home runs and two runs batted in.

In a corresponding move, catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. This will be Lopez's third stint with Jacksonville this year, and in 11 games with the Jumbo Shrimp he's hitting .182 with no home runs and one run batted in. Previously this year with the Hammerheads, he's caught 16 games hitting .111 with no home runs and four runs batted in.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 23 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville and Pensacola meet at 7:05 p.m. on Friday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Josh Roeder (0-1, 4.00 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Blue Wahoos RHP Randy Dobnak (2-0, 2.67 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. The Jumbo Shrimp will also take a trip back in time for a night filled with '70s nostalgia and '70s-themed fireworks on '70s Night.

