On Summer Solstice, Lugo Shines in Smokies Stadium Debut

June 21, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





KODAK - The Tennessee Smokies (34-37, 1-1) split a doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits (45-27, 1-1) Friday night at Smokies Stadium to kick off the second half of the season.

In Game One, the Biscuits wasted no time getting on the scoreboard first. Miles Mastrobuoni came home off a wild pitch from LHP Justin Steele (L, 0-6). Steele pitched three full innings and gave up only one run on four hits in a losing effort. It was his second start since coming of the IL on 6/14.

The Biscuits added on more in the fourth. With two outs in the inning, a Robbie Tenerowicz RBI-single brought in two runs with help from an errant throw by Roberto Caro into Montgomery's dugout. Two more runs came in to score in the inning due to a trio of walks and another error to cap off a four run inning for the Biscuits.

Montgomery added two more runs the following frame to preserve the win for starter RHP Riley O'Brien (W, 4-4). He went a full seven innings to record a complete game shutout and seal a 7-0 win for the Biscuits in Game One.

Vimael Machin was the highlight at the plate for the Smokies in the first game. He had three hits in all three of his plate appearances to extend his hit streak to eleven games.

Game Two began in the same fashion with Montgomery picking up the first run. It was Josh Lowe who came home to score on a passed ball to give the Biscuits an early 1-0 lead.

The Smokies scored their first runs of the night the very next inning. Gioskar Amaya singled and Christian Donahue drew a walk to set the tone in the second. Conner Myers' two RBI-triple brought in both runners and gave the Smokies an early lead.

Jesse Hodges added another in fifth from a two-out double off RHP Brian Shaffer (L, 1-2). Shaffer followed Montgomery's opener with 3.1 innings and two earned runs in the loss.

The Biscuits responded with a solo home run in the fifth off the bat of Jermaine Palacios to make the score 3-2. That would be all the runs Montgomery could muster off Smokies starter LHP Luis Lugo (W, 2-0). Lugo picked up his second win in as many appearances with five solid innings and four strikeouts.

LHP Jordan Minch (S, 1) followed Lugo to shut out the Biscuits the rest of the way to secure his first save and the Smokies' first win of the second half of the season.

Game three will be tomorrow night with a scheduled 7 EDT first pitch. 2017 first round pick RHP Alex Lange makes his Double-A debut tomorrow night. He will face off against RHP Paul Campbell (1-0, 4.15) for Montgomery. Fans can enjoy island-themed events, jerseys, food, and more for Margaritaville Night at Smokies Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.