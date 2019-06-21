Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 21 vs. Pensacola

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On a Red Shirt Friday, fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light means from 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate. The Jumbo Shrimp will also take a trip back in time for a night filled with '70s nostalgia and '70s-themed fireworks on '70s Night.

WAHOOS OUTSLUG SHRIMP TO TAKE SET OPENER

Riley Mahan launched a home run on Thursday in his Double-A debut, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos cracked three round-trippers to knock off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3. Mahan's long ball snapped a scoreless tie in the second inning. In the fifth, Brian Navarreto and Travis Blankenhorn smashed back-to-back dingers to give Pensacola a 2-1 advantage. Later in the frame, Ben Rortvedt blasted a two-run bomb to extend the advantage to 4-1. The score remained that way until the seventh, when J.C. Millan registered an RBI ground out. In the ninth, Joe Dunand scored on a double play ground ball, but the Jumbo Shrimp could get no closer in a 4-3 defeat.

SO BABY PULL ME CLOSER

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team can expect to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone a combined 13-27 (.325) in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 2-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. Interestingly, eight of the Jumbo Shrimp's last nine games have been decided by two runs or fewer, including six in a row.

THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a crucial element to a strong defense throughout the 2019 season. The club's backstops have caught 40 men stealing, placing second in Double-A and third in all of Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 43.0 percent caught stealing rate also ranks fourth in Double-A. Individually, Santiago Chavez leads Double-A and places in a tie for fifth in the minors with 24 runners caught stealing in just 44 attempts (54.5 percent).

WE ALL START SOMEWHERE

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 51 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.78 ERA (92 ER in 298.0 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 86 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 246 (7.4 K/9) and yielded 239 hits (7.2 H/9).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

Alejandro Mateo and Tyler Stevens combined for 2.2 shutout innings of relief on Thursday, the fifth straight game the Jacksonville bullpen has not yielded a run. Jumbo Shrimp relievers have now gone 14 consecutive scoreless innings heading into play on Friday. Over the last seven contests, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 22.2 innings with just one run against for a 0.41 ERA. During this seven-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively allowed just nine hits (3.6 H/9) while fanning 25 (9.9 K/9) against six walks (2.4 BB/9).

THE BRIAN KING

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has reached base at least once in 28 of his last 29 games, going 38-for-112 (.339/.398/.411) with six doubles, one triple, 11 RBIs and 11 walks during this span. On the season, the Raleigh, N.C., native ranks fifth in the Southern League with 70 hits. A former North Carolina Tar Heel, Miller is pulling the ball at a career-high 47.3 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 21.0 percent of the time, the seventh-lowest such mark of the 124 Southern League hitters with at least 80 plate appearances on the year.

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DARK ARTS

In the first 51 games of the season, Jacksonville committed 40 errors, a figure that ranked in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp have followed that up with just 10 miscues in the last 20 games, and the club's season total of 50 now places as the second-fewest in the circuit. Moreover, Jacksonville has also displayed a strong range factor as evidenced by the club's defensive efficiency, which simply measures how many batted balls put into play that are turned into outs. The Jumbo Shrimp have posted a .719 defensive efficiency, a figure that ranks second in the Southern League. In fact, Jacksonville's defensive efficiency is so strong that it would also tie for sixth in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Jacksonville is just 2-9 against Pensacola this year, a large blemish on the club's 13-28 record against fellow South Division clubs. The Jumbo Shrimp are 16-14 when facing the North Division.

