Keuchel Recalled by Atlanta, Johnstone to Mississippi

June 21, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's 6:35 pm game at Biloxi, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. LHP Dallas Keuchel has been recalled by the Atlanta Braves and will make the start tonight at Washington. RHP Connor Johnstone has been transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Keuchel, 31, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Braves on June 7 and pitched in two minor league games for the Braves, one with Single-A Rome and another with the M-Braves during game one of last Saturday's doubleheader against Mobile at Trustmark Park. Keuchel allowed three runs on 11 hits over a complete game, 7.0 innings on the mound, striking out four and walking just one, throwing 106 pitches. He tossed 7.0 shutout innings on one hit and 77 pitches on June 10 for Rome.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native is set for the 184th start of his major league career, and his 193rd appearance. He will become the first former Cy Young winner to join Atlanta midseason since the Braves acquired reliever Mark Davis from the Kansas City Royals in 1992. Keuchel last pitched in a major league game on October 16 of last season, when he faced Boston in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Johnstone, 24, appeared in seven games for the Stripers and is 2-0 with a 4.97 ERA (7 ER/12.2 IP), six walks, seven strikeouts and a .275 opponents batting average. In 12 appearances, one start for the M-Braves this season, the Roswell, Georgia is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA (8 ER/22.0 IP), eight walks and 15 strikeouts.

The Atlanta Braves selected Johnstone with their 21st round draft selection in 2017 out of Wake Forest University.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.