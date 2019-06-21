Generals Gameday: June 21 at Mobile

Jackson Generals (40-31 Overall, 1-0 Second Half)

Vs. Mobile BayBears (27-42 Overall, 0-1 Second Half)

Friday, June 21 | 7:05 pm CT | Hank Aaron Stadium

Game 72 | Road Game 37 | Second Half Game 2

Generals SP: LHP Bryan Valdez (3-2, 2.81 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.04 ERA)

LAST GAME: Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, launched their 2019 Second Half by dismantling the Mobile BayBears, 13-2, at Hank Aaron Stadium on Thursday. The victory for Jackson (40-31) came with Mobile native Matt Peacock (3-2, 2.01 ERA) shutting down the BayBears (27-42) in what is likely to be his first and only career appearance as a professional in front of his hometown crowd.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Left-hander Bryan Valdez had a surprisingly good First Half after coming up to Jackson from A-ball. Valdez finished the half strong, throwing a season-high 7.1 IP against Biloxi last week with one run allowed. He's opposed by Mobile's Jason Alexander, who is coming off five scoreless innings thrown against Mississippi last week. Alexander has only completed more than five innings once this year, and his previous outing against the Generals (4.0 IP, 4 ER in May) bodes well for Jackson's chances.

?SMART SWINGS: If you're looking for guys who won't swing their way out of an at-bat, look at Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith. Both feature swinging strike rates below 8%, top 10 marks in the SL, according to FanGraphs.com.

