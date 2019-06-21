Tennessee Smokies to Host ETBCA High School All-Star Game this Saturday, June 22 Prior to Margaritaville Night

SEVIERVILLE - The Smokies have announced that the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (ETBCA) will be hosting the annual ETBCA High School All-Star Game this Saturday, June 22 at Smokies Stadium. The festivities will kick off with a home run derby at 3:05pm and then the all-star game at 3:45pm. The game will feature the top performing seniors from high school baseball teams throughout the East Tennessee region.

The Smokies will be taking on the Montgomery Biscuits for Margaritaville Night on Saturday night with first pitch beginning at 7:00 PM. The night will feature island themed games, music, food and drink, $2 Coronas and $2 cheeseburgers, a post-game concert featuring Bary Jolly's Island Party, and a post-game fireworks show. The Smokies will also be wearing specialty jerseys to be auctioned off that will benefit Alzheimer's Tennessee.

Prior to the Tennessee Smokies vs. Montgomery Biscuits game, two new coaches will be inducted into the East Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Both Coach Buzz McNish (Knoxville West High School) and Coach Casey Taylor (Sevier County High School) will be honored on the field with an induction ceremony.

Tickets for both events can be purchased at smokiesbaseball.com or by calling 865-286-2300. Admission tickets include the ETBCA Home Run Derby at 3:05pm, the ETBCA High School All-Star Game at 3:45pm, and the Tennessee Smokies vs. Montgomery Biscuits at 7:00pm. Gates to the stadium will open at 3:00pm.

