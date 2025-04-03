Knoxville Smokies Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
April 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Knoxville Smokies News Release
KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have announced their initial 2025 season roster. The team features Chicago Cubs top 30 prospects, and returning faces to East Tennessee.
The infield flaunts Cubs' #18 prospect Pedro Ramirez. A switch-hitter, Ramirez clubbed a .284 batting average and 48 RBI in High-A South Bend last year. Ed Howard, the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft, makes his Class AA level debut this year with the Smokies. Other infielders will be Hayden Cantrelle, Haydn McGeary, and BJ Murray who were each on the Smokies' roster at points during the 2024 season.
Outfielders for the Smokies are headlined by Felix Stevens and Parker Chavers, who were both on the Smokies' postseason squad a season ago. Joining them are Jordan Nwogu and Jaylen Palmer.
Catchers for Knoxville will look familiar, with Cubs' #27 prospect Pablo Aliendo donning the Smokies uniform once more. Aliendo played in 58 games for the Smokies in 2024, racking up 49 hits with 33 RBI and 10 HR. Casey Opitz will return, and a 6th round pick in 2019 by the Cubs, Ethan Hearn, will make his Class AA debut.. Opening Day Starting Pitcher for the Smokies is projected to be Cubs' 2023 4th round pick Will Sanders. Sam Armstrong, Brad Depperman, Nick Hull, Wil Jensen, Chris Kachmar, Grant Kipp, Robert Kwiatkowski, Ben Leeper, Zac Leigh, AJ Puckett, Tyler Santana, Frankie Scalzo, Mitchell Tyranski, and Cayne Ueckert round out the staff.
The Smokies will begin their 2025 home campaign against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday, April 15. The entire promotions and giveaway schedule, as well as individual game and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Knoxville Smokies Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster - Knoxville Smokies
- Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule and Return to Local Television - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Knoxville Smokies Stories
- Knoxville Smokies Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
- Knoxville Smokies Announce Job Fairs in Conjunction with One Knox SC and Professional Sports Catering on March 1, 8, and 15
- Knoxville Smokies Partner with Professional Sports Catering to Provide Food Service at Covenant Health Park
- Knoxville Smokies Announce Grand Opening of New Team Store Inside West Town Mall on Saturday, November 23
- Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2025 Season Schedule