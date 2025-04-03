Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Broadcast Schedule and Return to Local Television

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday their broadcast schedule for the 2025 season, including opportunities for fans to follow the team all season long on the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network.

Regularly scheduled Blue Wahoos home games return to local television in the greater Pensacola area, with Friday and Saturday home games available on Blab TV and Sunday-Thursday home games available to Cox cable subscribers on YurView Florida. Fans are encouraged to check their local listings to find the correct channel number for these stations.

A free streaming audio broadcast will be available for all 138 home and road games on BlueWahoos.com and the redesigned MiLB App. Erik Bremer returns for his fourth season as the "Voice of the Blue Wahoos" for every game, joined by broadcaster Carter Bainbridge in his second season for home games and select road games.

On a desktop browser, fans can visit BlueWahoos.com/radio to connect to the free audio stream. On the new MiLB App, fans can click on the "more" icon on the bottom right of their device, followed by "Gameday Audio" to listen to the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network anywhere with an internet connection.

Free video broadcasts of Blue Wahoos games return to the Bally Sports Live™ app in 2025 as part of Minor League Baseball's multi-year partnership with the Bally's Corporation. This wide-ranging multimedia partnership provides Bally's Corporation with live broadcast and exclusive free-to-play gaming content rights across its digital platforms and strategic partner channels, which, when coupled with Bally's innovative social and interactive features, provides MiLB fans with a unique in-stadium and at-home experience.

The subscription service formerly known as MiLB.tv is now part of MLB At Bat. Subscribers can stream more than 7,000 Minor League games on MiLB.com or in the MiLB app, watch their favorite MLB team's affiliates on MLB.TV and listen to every MLB radio broadcast throughout the 2025 season. Subscriptions are available for $3.99/month or $29.99 for a yearly package.

Existing MLB.tv subscribers can also watch the Blue Wahoos on any device through the MLB App. Fans who select the Miami Marlins as their favorite team will be granted access to live Blue Wahoos broadcasts, as well as broadcasts from the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, High-A Beloit Sky Carp, and Class-A Jupiter Hammerheads. The MLB App allows Blue Wahoos fans to watch their favorite team on a phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device.

Home game video broadcasts carried by Blab TV, YurView Florida, Bally Sports Live™, MLB At Bat and MLB.tv are produced by the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network. Road game video broadcasts are produced by the opposing team.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2025 Southern League season on Friday, April 4 at home against the Biloxi Shuckers. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

