Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Preliminary Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday their preliminary Opening Day roster in advance of the 2025 season.

The 28-man roster features 23 players who have previously played for the Blue Wahoos, led by returning team MVP and Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove winner Joe Mack.

The Blue Wahoos will feature six players on MLB Pipeline's list of the Top 30 Marlins prospects, including left-handed pitcher and Opening Day starter Robby Snelling (#8), catcher Joe Mack (#9), outfielder Kemp Alderman (#11), left-handed pitcher Dax Fulton (#14), infielder Jared Serna (#16) and right-handed pitcher Josh Ekness (#28).

The complete roster, led by first-year Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada, is as follows:

PITCHERS (15): Nigel Belgrave, Ricky DeVito, Josh Ekness, Evan Fitterer, Dax Fulton, Adam Laskey, Zach McCambley, Jacob Miller, Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, Luis Palacios, Lane Ramsey, Robby Snelling, Dale Stanavich, Tristan Stevens, Josh White

CATCHERS (2): Joe Mack, Sam Praytor

INFIELDERS (6): Nathan Martorella, Cody Morissette, Johnny Olmstead, Jared Serna, Harrison Spohn, Josh Zamora

OUTFIELDERS (5): Kemp Alderman, Mark Coley II, Dalvy Rosario, Shane Sasaki, Jake Thompson

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2025 Southern League season on Friday, April 4 at home against the Biloxi Shuckers. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

