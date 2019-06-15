Vigil to Jacksonville, Lopez to Jupiter

June 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field at 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Catcher Rodrigo Vigil has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Vigil has hit .214 with no home runs and two runs batted in playing in 11 games for the Baby Cakes. Vigil started the season with Jacksonville, hitting .231 with a home run and six runs batted in playing in 26 games with the Jumbo Shrimp.

In a corresponding move, catcher B.J. Lopez has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Lopez has caught 11 games for Jacksonville, hitting .182 with one run batted in. Lopez has had two stints with the Hammerheads this season, playing in 15 games with an .098 average (5-for-51) with three runs batted in.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will continue their series with the fourth game of the five-game set on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder (0-1, 1.80 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham right-hander Alec Hanesn (1-0, 3.29 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.