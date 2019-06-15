Basabe Hits First Homer as Barons Fall to Shrimp
June 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Luis Basabe delivered his first home run of the season, but the Birmingham Barons (27-41) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-41) by a 5-3 final Saturday at Regions Field.
Basabe, who recorded 15 home runs during the 2018 season, launched his first of the 2019 campaign with a solo blast to left in the third inning. It helped cut into a 4-0 deficit at the time after Jacksonville plated four runs on just one hit in the first.
Basabe added a two-out double down the line in left to help spark a comeback effort in the ninth, but the Barons could not capitalize as Alfredo Gonzalez struck out to end the game.
Right-hander Alec Hansen (L, 1-1) struggled in a spot start as the White Sox No. 14 prospect walked five batters in the opening frame. Hansen allowed four runs (all earned) in just one-third of an inning before giving way to left-hander Kodi Medeiros.
Medeiros impressed in long-relief work. The southpaw worked 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and surrendered just one hit while striking out six. Right-hander Danny Dopico then logged three more shutout frames to keep the Barons within striking distance. He lowered his ERA to 2.25 in the relief effort.
Gavin Sheets drove in his 40th run of the season to pull the Barons within a pair of runs in the fourth, while Blake Rutherford tallied an RBI-triple to cut the deficit to one run. However, the Barons could not find the late equalizer.
The Jumbo Shrimp restored their two-run advantage when a wild pitch brought home a run in the ninth.
Reliever Tommy Eveld (W, 1-0) picked up the win for the Jumbo Shrimp, while Dylan Lee locked down his seventh save of the season.
Birmingham and Jacksonville will conclude their five-game set, as well as the first half of the Southern League season, with a 3 p.m. matchup Sunday at Regions Field.
The game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5 and coverage will begin at 2:45 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.
