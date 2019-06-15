Early Runs Scoot Shrimp Past Barons 5-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (28-41) defeated the Birmingham Barons (27-41) by a 5-3 score in the fourth game of the five-game series at Regions Field on Saturday night.

Jacksonville right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Eveld (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless bottom of the fifth inning despite a pair of walks. Birmingham right-handed starting pitcher Alec Hansen (1-1) took the loss, only tossing a third of an inning where he allowed four runs on one hit with five walks and no strikeouts in his first start of the season. Jacksonville left-handed relief pitcher Dylan Lee worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to earn his seventh save of the year.

Jacksonville started the game with a four-run top of the first inning. Hansen walked three straight batters with the bases loaded to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 lead before he left the game. John Silviano added Jacksonville's final first inning run when he reached on a fielder's choice to make it a 4-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead. Birmingham grabbed its first run in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Luis Basabe to cut Jacksonville's lead to 4-1. The Barons then scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Gavin Sheets and an RBI triple by Blake Rutherford to make it a 4-3 game.

It remained a one-run contest until the top of the ninth, when a wild pitch by Birmingham relief pitcher Zack Burdi scored Brian Miller from third to make it a 5-3 score, which would be the final.

Jacksonville right-handed starting pitcher Josh Roeder had a no decision, working four innings where he allowed three runs (all earned) on four his with a walk and two strikeouts. After Eveld worked a scoreless fifth, left-handed relief pitcher Daniel Castano worked three scoreless innings before Lee grabbed the save in the ninth.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will finish their series with the fifth game of the five-game set on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (1-2, 3.94 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham left-handed pitcher Matt Tomshaw (2-2, 2.45 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 3:45 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

