Biloxi Drops Fourth Straight to Generals

June 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL)





JACKSON, TN - A pair of home runs from Jackson Generals (39-30) third baseman Drew Ellis handed the Biloxi Shuckers (40-29) their fourth straight loss at the Ballpark at Jackson on Saturday night. Despite securing a first-half championship on Thursday, the loss extends the Shuckers losing streak to their worst since April 15th when the club dropped five in a row.

Biloxi did open the scoring in the top of the first against Opener Riley Smith. Luis Aviles Jr. doubled on the first pitch of the game and was brought home with a Dillon Thomas groundout. The top three hitters of the Jackson order quickly responded against Cameron Roegner (L, 1-1) in the bottom of the first inning with Andy Young and Daulton Varsho both reaching on singles. Ellis then stepped in and hit a three-run home run off Roegner to make it a 3-1 Generals lead.

With Ben Deluzio aboard in the fourth, Young tripled to score the run and while sliding into third base, had the throw from second baseman Bruce Caldwell ricochet off his cleat and roll into the dugout. Young was awarded home on a ruled throwing error and gave the Generals a 5-1 advantage. Roegner's night was completed after five innings, with five walks issued and three strikeouts in his first loss of the season.

Ellis clubbed his second home run off the game in the sixth inning, a solo shot off reliever Devin Williams to give Jackson a 6-1 lead, their largest of the game. The Shuckers did manage to send eight batters to the plate in the seventh inning and lift Justin Donatella (W, 3-0) from the game. Joantgel Segovia reached on a fielder's choice and was plated by Williams with a single at the bottom of the order. Alexander Alvarez walked and raced home after a dropped third strike against Dillon Thomas ran to the backstop and made it a 6-3 contest.

Two runners were left in scoring position in the seventh however following a Patrick Leonard fielder's choice. The offense stranded ten runners aboard through the course of the game. In the top of the ninth, Cameron Gann (S,2) walked Cooper Hummel but then retired two in a row to close the game and earn his second save of the series

The Shuckers conclude their five-game series against the Jackson Generals and wrap up the first-half schedule on Sunday at 2:05 pm CT. Biloxi will send RHP Bowden Francis (3-4, 5.22) to the mound while Jackson will start Joel Payamps (1-1, 4.50). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

