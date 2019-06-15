Smokies Even Series in 2-1 Win, Force Rubber Match Sunday

PENSACOLA, FL - The Tennessee Smokies (32-36) only needed nine innings for the first time this week to tie the series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (38-31) with a 2-1 win at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night.

For the first time this series, the Blue Wahoos struck first. Jaylin Davis doubled home Taylor Grzelakowski in the third inning to give Pensacola the early advantage.

The very next frame, it was the Smokies turn. Roberto Caro kicked off the inning with a leadoff walk followed by a Vimael Machin single. Two batters later, P.J. Higgins delivered with an RBI-groundout to tie the game 1-1.

The one-two punch of Caro and Higgins struck again two innings later. Caro led off the sixth with a single to jumpstart the frame. Higgins stepped in and delivered his second RBI of the game with a one out single into right field to give the Smokies the lead.

Pensacola's starter RHP Jorge Alcala's (L, 5-4) night would come to a close midway through the fifth. He was responsible for both runs and tossed five strikeouts in a losing effort.

RHP Thomas Hatch (W, 4-6) gave the Smokies six solid innings in his 14th start of the season. He gave up only one run on six hits and tossed five strikeouts to pick up his fourth win of the season. It was the third time Hatch pitched past the fifth inning this year.

LHP Jordan Minch delivered two no-hit innings to maintain the lead heading to the ninth before the Smokies turned to Southern League All-Star LHP Wyatt Short (S, 5) to close out the game. He sat the Blue Wahoos down 1-2-3 to avoid extra innings for the fourth straight night and force a rubber match tomorrow.

The series finale and the last game before the All-Star break is Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 PM ET first pitch. Southern League All-Star RHP Cory Abbott (4-3, 3.50) will take the mound. Pensacola will counter with RHP Andro Cutura (1-2, 4.45).

