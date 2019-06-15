Generals Gameday: June 15 vs. Biloxi

Jackson Generals (38-30)

Vs. Biloxi Shuckers (40-28)

Saturday, June 15 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 69 | Home Game 34 | First Half Game 69

Generals SP: RHP Riley Smith (4-3, 1.64 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Cameron Roegner (1-0, 4.91 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, scored a series victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday, winning a 4-3 game at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (38-30) picked up their third consecutive win over the Shuckers (40-28) by taking their second one-run victory in a row, improving their record in one-run games to 10-12 this season. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Riley Smith will start for Jackson, but he's not likely to pitch for long. Smith, who ranks 2nd in the league with a 1.64 ERA, was named by Generals manager Blake Lalli as the North Division starting pitcher in Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game at Biloxi, so he'll be held to a low innings count in order to be ready to throw in three days. Jackson right-hander Justin Donatella will likely get the ball soon after Smith opens the game. Donatella has appeared only once this year in relief, throwing five innings with two runs allowed during the Generals' suspended-game loss to Mississippi earlier in the week. The Jackson offense will test themselves against lefty Cameron Roegner. He's only pitched three times this year after going 9-7 last year with a 2.83 ERA in 26 games.

"THE LAW FIRM OF" SMITH, WESTBROOK AND, YOUNG: Generals Pavin Smith, Jamie Westbrook, and Andy Young have put up strong numbers in June, especially Westbrook, who drove in the game-winning run on back to back nights against Biloxi (June 13-14).

Smith in June: team leader in BA & hits (18-50, .360) as well as doubles (5)

Westbrook in June: team leader in OBP (15-43, 9 BB, .440)

Young in June: team leader in total bases (26), runs (10), RBI (9), SLG (.520)

ALL-STAR-GAME-BOUND: The Southern League's All-Star Game will happen in Biloxi on June 18, and the Generals are sending a handful of deserving players (stats listed through May 31).

*C Daulton Varsho: .259 BA, 28 R, 41 H, 8 D, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 6 SB

*3B Drew Ellis: .277 BA, 29 R, 41 H, 11 D, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 21 BB

*OF Jeffrey Baez: .268 BA, 17 R, 41 H, 13 D, 6 HR, 25 RBI

*OF Jamie Westbrook: .251 BA, 23 R, 42 H, 8 D, 7 HR, 30 RBI

*SP Riley Smith: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 IP, 40 K, 13 BB, .231 BAA

*RP Lucas Luetge: 4-1, 1.08 ERA, 25.0 IP, 28 K, 7 BB, .167 BAA

*SP Bo Takahashi: 4-2, 3.12 ERA, 52.0 IP, 44 K, 18 BB, .240 BAA

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

GENERALS BASEBALL CAMP!

Session No. 2 for this year's Jackson Generals Baseball Camp is coming up fast, set for Thursday, July 11th at The Ballpark! Click on the linked photo to sign up your child today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

