Keuchel Officially Added to Mississippi's Roster, Aro to Gwinnett

June 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have made the following roster moves before tonight's 5:05 pm doubleheader against Mobile, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. LHP Dallas Keuchel has been transferred to Mississippi from Low-A Rome and RHP Jonathan Aro has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett from Mississippi.

Keuchel, 31, is set to start game one of today's doubleheader against the Mobile BayBears. The Atlanta Braves agreed to terms with the 2015 AL Cy Young award winner on a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2019 season on June 7.

Keuchel made his first appearance in the Atlanta Braves organization on Monday at Low-A Rome, tossing 7.0 shutout innings while allowing only one hit. Keuchel struck out nine and walked one. He threw 77 pitches and faced only two batters over the minimum.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after winning a career-best 20 games and is a two-time All-Star and four-time recipient of the Gold Glove Award. From 2014, when he became a full-time starter, through last season, his 3.28 ERA (346 ER/950.1 IP) ranked fourth-best among all qualifying American League pitchers, while his 950.1 innings were fifth most.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Tulsa, OK, spent last season with the Houston Astros, going 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA (85 ER/204.2 IP) and 153 strikeouts in a career-most 34 starts. He also started two games in the postseason for the Astros but did not receive a decision while compiling a 3.60 ERA.

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft by Houston out of the University of Arkansas, Keuchel made his major league debut in 2012 with the Astros. He remained with the club until he became a free agent following the conclusion of last season, and went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA (484 ER/1,189.1 IP) in 192 games, 183 starts for the Astros. He made ten appearances, nine starts, for the Astros in the postseason, helping the club win the World Series in 2017.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA (64 ER/232.0 IP). He led the league in wins and innings pitched that season, while his ERA ranked second. He became just the third Astros pitcher to win the award, joining RHP Roger Clemens (2004) and RHP Mike Scott (1986).

Aro, 28, is 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA (8 ER/24.1 IP) with 21 strikeouts and six walks in 11 relief appearances for the M-Braves this season. This will be Aro's third stint with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, having posted no record and a 4.82 ER (5 ER/9.1 IP) with three strikeouts and four walks in three outings this season.

First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 pm with coverage beginning at 4:50 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

Doubleheader - Enjoy two games for the price of one as the M-Brave and Mobile BayBears will play two seven-inning games. The second contest will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Parrothead Night and Post-Game Fireworks - Join us as we pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett and all you Parrothead's with Parrothead Night! Stay after the second game for a Buffett themed Fireworks Show!

Alzheimer's Association Night - Tonight we will join with the Alzheimer's Association to raise money and awareness.

Chick-fil-A Family 4 Pack - Get (4) Home Plate, Dugout, or Field Level Tickets and (4) complimentary Chick-fil-A meal coupons with purchase of this ticket plan!

