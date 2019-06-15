Saturday, June 15 vs. Mobile BayBears | 5:05 Pm CT Doubleheader | Trustmark Park

June 15, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





Game #67: Mississippi Braves (31-35) vs. Mobile BayBears (26-39) (LAA) | 5:05 pm (CT) Doubleheader | Trustmark Park

Streak: W1

Home/Road: 15-17/16-18

Starting Pitchers:

Game 1: LHP Dallas Keuchel (0-0, --) vs. RHP Jeremy Beasley (3-3, 3.33)

Game 2: RHP Ian Anderson (4-4, 3.02) vs. RHP Tyler Carpenter (0-0, 5.00)

Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -8.0), Mobile (TN) (4th, SL South, -12.0)

Current Series: 4 of 6 (1-2)

vs. Mobile: 2019 (4-8, 20 games) All-Time (138-174), at Trustmark Park (80-90)

Radio: Coverage begins at 4:50 pm on 103.9 FM WYAB and on TuneIn Radio

TV: MiLB.TV

Social Media:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Today's Promotions:

Doubleheader - Enjoy two games for the price of one as the M-Brave and Mobile BayBears will play two seven-inning games. The second contest will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Parrothead Night and Post-Game Fireworks - Join us as we pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett and all you Parrothead's with Parrothead Night! Stay after the second game for a Buffett themed Fireworks Show!

Alzheimer's Association Night - Tonight we will join with the Alzheimer's Association to raise money and awareness.

Chick-fil-A Family 4 Pack - Get (4) Home Plate, Dugout, or Field Level Tickets and (4) complimentary Chick-fil-A meal coupons with purchase of this ticket plan!

Current Standings | SL Leaders | Roster | M-Braves Media Center | 2019 Schedule | Top 30 Prospects

Upcoming Promotions | Braves' 40-man Roster | Video Content | M-Braves News

Today's Roster Moves: LHP Dallas Keuchel transferred to Mississippi from Low-A Rome, RHP Jonathan Aro promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Today's Game: The M-Braves continue a six-game series in five days against the Mobile BayBears on Saturday with a doubleheader, featuring a pair of seven-inning games at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves are 4-8 so far this season against Mobile and 3-4 in games played in Pearl. This is the BayBears' final visit to Trustmark Park as the franchise will move to Madison, AL in 2020. The M-Braves will visit Mobile in the second-half, July 27-31.

All-time the M-Braves are 138-174 against the BayBears since 2005 and 80-92 in games played at Trustmark Park.

Tonight's twin bill is the second this week for the M-Braves and counting Monday's completion of a suspended game and additional game on Monday will be the eighth and ninth games in six days for the M-Braves. This season Mississippi is 3-4 in seven-inning contests.

KEUCHEL ON THE MOUND: 2015 AL Cy Young award winner LHP Dallas Keuchel will be starting game one of today's doubleheader. Keuchel was signed by the Atlanta Braves on June 7 for $13 million.

leading the league in strikeouts: RHP Ian Anderson leads the Southern League with 86 strikeouts over 13 starts and ranks 5th in opponents' batting average (.207) and 11th in ERA (3.02).

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters has recorded nine three-hit and three four-hit games this season and has a league-best 25 multi-hit games. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with a .335 batting average, 88 hits (next closest with 77), 138 total bases and 34 extra-base hits. He leads the league in AVG (.335), hits (88), doubles (22), triples (8), XBH (34), TB (138), slugging (.525), OPS (.903) and runs (42).

Waters is on a season-high and active Southern League best 22-game on-base streak, batting .410 (34-for-83) with seven doubles, six triples, a home run, 12 RBI, 16 runs, six walks and .462 OBP. He is also on a 10-game hitting streak, batting .487 (19-for-39) with five doubles, two triples, a home run, eigh RBI, seven runs and three walks. , 2 3B, HR, 8 RBI, 7 runs and three walks.

last time out: LF Drew Waters went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBI's and fell a triple shy of the cycle in Mississippi's 5-1 win over the BayBears at Trustmark park. 1B Ryan Casteel and CF Cristian Pache each recored two hits of the 11 on Friday night.

TOP ARMS: M-Braves pitchers lead the Southern League in three different categories. RHP Ian Anderson leads the league with 87 strikeouts, LHP Tucker Davidson leads the league with a 1.61 ERA and LHP Kyle Muller paces the league with a .180 opponents' batting average.

all-stars: With the addition of RHP Jason Hursh on Monday, the M-Braves have seven selections to the South Division roster for the 2019 All-Star Game on June 18 in Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 10 in the Southern League in 11 different offensive categories: AVG (.292, 9th), Hits (70, T-3rd), doubles (16, 4th), triples (5, T3rd), XBH (29, 3rd), TB (120, 2nd), slugging (.500, 4th), OPS (.847, 6th), HR (8, T-10th), runs (34, T-10th) and RBI (35, 6th). Pache has hit four of his eight home runs over 14 games in June.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller has six quality starts over his last eight outings and over 13 starts, Muller leads the league with a .180 opponents' batting average, is T-3rd in strikeouts (79), 9th in innings pitched (69.2), 9th in ERA (2.58) and 10th in WHIP (1.19).

davidson dealing: Over 13 starts, LHP Tucker Davidson leads the league with a 1.61 ERA, 4th in opponents' batting average at .206 and 7th in strikeouts with 72.

12 ATL top 30 prospects on the active roster: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista (13), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

Young guns: The roster contains seven players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), C William Contreras (12/24/97), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

hammer time: Jackson, MS native Chris Maloney "Hammer" returns for his second season as M-Braves manager. Maloney, 57, the seventh skipper in franchise history attended Jackson's St. Joseph High School and went on to play collegiate baseball at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1983.

During his first season in 2018, Maloney guided the M-Braves to a 67-71 record, boasting a 38-30 mark in the second half of the season, missing out on the playoffs by just one game in the standings. Maloney enters 2019 ranked eighth among active minor league managers with 1,417 wins (1,417-1,321 overall record, .518 winning percentage) and has guided his clubs to winning records in 11 of 21 seasons and league championships in 1993 (Savannah Cardinals, South Atlantic League) and 2009 (Memphis Redbirds, Pacific Coast League).

Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball. Follow the M-Braves at www.mississippibraves.com, www.facebook.com/mbraves, and www.twitter.com/mbraves.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.