Victory Field Approved to Increase to 50% Capacity from June 1 Through June 20

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians are excited to announce that Victory Field will operate at 50% capacity for its next two homestands beginning Tuesday, June 1 and continuing through Sunday, June 20. In total, 12 home contests will be played during that span with approximately 6,900 tickets available per game.

Full- and half-season ticket holders receive priority access to the June 1 through June 20 home games beginning Monday, May 17 at 10 AM. Then on Thursday, May 20 at 10 AM, mini and flex plan holders along with Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive priority seating access. Single-game tickets will be made available to the general public on Monday, May 24 at 10 AM. To purchase, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

The seating bowl manifest has been adjusted for Victory Field to reach 50% capacity. Outfield lawn pods can hold up to six (6) people at $12 per ticket while reserved ($15) and box ($18) seat pods accommodate two (2) to six (6) people.

The Indians welcome the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians Triple-A affiliate) to Victory Field for six games from June 1-6. Then from June 15-20, the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) come to The Vic for a six-game series.

Regarding face coverings, both Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have deferred to state and local authorities on mask mandates. Per the current MCPHD order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

As safety protocols continue to evolve, the Indians will update Victory Field's capacity percentage and guidelines upon approval from the MCPHD.

