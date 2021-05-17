Official Statement: Mask Wearing Guidance

May 17, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have released the following statement:

"We are aware of the announcement that New York State is adopting the Center for Disease Control's guidance on mask wearing effective Wednesday, May 19. This is a great step forward in achieving normalcy.

Although we have received a waiver from NYS to apply May 19 guidance to our May 18 Home Opener, we are still encouraging all fans to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. Per the CDC, the new mask policy does not apply to unvaccinated fans.

Today's Frontier Field Policy change comes following last week's CDC updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, and NYS mandating those same guidelines starting May 19.

The Red Wings will maintain measures to provide a safe and enjoyable guest experience at Frontier Field, including digital ticketing, adding numerous hand sanitizer stations, socially distanced signage, and cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing all common-touch surfaces and high-use areas throughout the ballpark. Additionally, current bag policies will remain in place until further notice."

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.