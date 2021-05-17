Bisons Look to Bring on Additional Seasonal Associates for Games at Sahlen Field; Offer Incentives for Non-Profits to Run Concession Stands

With Major League games coming to Sahlen Field this summer, the Buffalo Bisons are in need of adding many seasonal associates for the ballpark's foodservice operations.

The Bisons are currently hiring for managers, cooks, cashiers and porters and are looking for energetic candidates interested in working in a fun, fast-paced environment. The team has also announced that Non-Profit Organizations can also apply to run a concession stand and raise funds for their important causes.

To apply for a position, candidates should visit Bisons.com or contact the Bisons foodservice department at (716) 846-2059 | sregan@bisons.com.

NPOs looking to join the team can contact the team at (716) 846-2081 | rfree@bisons.com.

Be a part of a Big League Summer

Seasonal employment at Sahlen Field is the perfect opportunity for someone 18 years old or older to earn money while also being part of a historic season in Buffalo sports history. Perfect for college kids returning home from school, retirees looking for a new challenge or anyone in need of adding a little extra income, the Bisons offer competitive pay and flexible scheduling. The team can also accommodate hour caps so seasonal employment doesn't interfere with any associates benefits or needs. To learn more, candidates should visit Bisons.com.

Ways to apply: Bisons.com | (716) 846-2059 | sregan@bisons.com

Great opportunity for Non-Profit Organizations By partnering with the Bisons, local non-profit service groups can take charge of one of the ballpark's concession stands, and in doing so, raise important funds for their respective goal. Partnering with the Bisons will also help organizations raise awareness for their cause and provide a fun and rewarding experience for the group.

To apply, NPOs must be a registered 501c(3) and be able to work a minimum of five games over the course of the summer (maximum up to the organization). The Bisons will work with all organizations on scheduling to find the dates and times that work best for all.

Ways to apply: (716) 846-2081 | rfree@bisons.com

