Garcia Tabbed as Pitcher-Of-The-Week

MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Deivi Garcia has been selected as Triple-A East's Pitcher-of-the-Week for May 10-16. Garcia is the number two prospect in the New York Yankees organization according to Baseball America. The right-hander went 1-0 with a spotless ERA over two starts against Lehigh Valley during the week, striking our a total of 16 batters and walking just two.

Garcia, 21, got the nod for the RailRiders home opener against the IronPigs on May 11 and started the series finale on Sunday as well. He worked five innings in each start, striking out seven and walking one on May 11 before striking out nine and walking one on Sunday. Garcia allowed a total of five hits, one earned run over his pair of starts and earned the win on Opening Night.

This is the third Pitcher-of-the-Week honor for the Banao, Dominican Republic, native. He was named the Florida State League's Pitcher-of-the-Week for August 6-12 in 2018 and earned the Eastern League's top weekly honor for June 17-23 in 2019.

Garcia is the first RailRiders pitcher to be tabbed by the league for a weekly award since Jonathan Holder in August of 2016 (August 22-28).

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins a six-game road trip in Rochester on Tuesday night. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on May 25 for a 12-game homestand, hosting Buffalo and Lehigh Valley.

