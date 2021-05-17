Wool E. Bull's Birthday Highlights Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to the DBAP for six games against the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday, May 18. Wool E. Bull's Birthday, Bark in the Park, and Bull Durham Night highlight the event schedule.

On Tuesday, May 18 the Bulls kick off the six-game series against the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate at 6:35 p.m. celebrating Durham Night.

The fun continues Wednesday, May 19 at 6:35 p.m. against the Knights, presented by Sit Means Sit. That evening is Bark in the Park, presented by Tito's Vodka, as fans can bring their furry friend to the DBAP. A limited number of Bark in the Park tickets have opened in the outfield, where a portion of the proceeds benefitting Second Chance Pet Adoptions.

On Thursday, May 20 the Bulls will host Beats, Brews, & Baseball at 6:35 p.m. Thursday's game will feature pregame music outside the Blue Cross NC front gates by the Adam Decker Trio. They will perform from 5:30 p.m. until just before first pitch. Fans can also purchase a beer flight from the 42 Bar at Jackie's Landing.

Friday night, May 21 the Bulls will honor teachers and their work in furthering education during the last year with Online Instructors' Anonymous Night.

Durham continues its six-game series with the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night, May 22 at 6:35 p.m. On Bull Durham Night, the team will wear specialty jerseys inspired by the jersey-jacket combo worn by the coaches in the movie. On-field jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting United Way of the Greater Triangle. Additionally, The Blood Connection will be hosting a blood drive at the DBAP from 1-6 p.m.

The homestand ends on Sunday, May 23 at 5:05 p.m. with Wool E. Bull's birthday party, and SUNsational Sunday, presented by Sun Tan City. Minor League Baseball's best mascot will be joined by some mascot friends and following the game children get to show off their speed with Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for 12 games on Tuesday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. Single-game tickets will go on-sale later this week. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

