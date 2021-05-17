Non-Profit Organizations Invited to Fundraise by Operating 121 Financial Ballpark Concessions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting non-profit organizations to help contribute to the exceptional 121 Financial Ballpark fan experience while fundraising through operation of the ballpark's concession stands and other portable ballpark food areas.

The Jumbo Shrimp's concession fundraising program helps make a difference while also supporting contracted non-profit organizations to reach their fundraising goals. The program has supported churches, youth sports, food banks, booster clubs, private schools and civic groups. In addition to potentially raising thousands of dollars for their organizations, groups learn to work as a team, operating in an honest, ethical and enjoyable atmosphere.

"We are incredibly excited to expand our concession fundraising program to even bigger heights," said Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "It has been amazing to help such a wide variety of non-profit organizations in the past through this very program, and we look forward to doing that even more throughout the 2021 season."

Non-profits interested in joining the Jumbo Shrimp's concession fundraising program should contact Senior Director, Community Engagement Andrea Williiams at andrea@jaxshrimp.com.

