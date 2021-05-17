AutoZone Park to Return to Full Capacity

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park have announced the return to full capacity starting this homestand beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18. Tickets for all remaining games of the 2021 Season are on sale immediately, including all premium and group areas.

In accordance with Shelby County Health Directive, fans will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas. Fans will be required to use a mask while accessing the indoor common areas per the City of Memphis' rules on City-owned facilities. Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.

"We are thrilled to reopen AutoZone Park to full capacity. We would like to thank the City of Memphis, Shelby County, Mayor Strickland, Mayor Harris and the Shelby County Health Department for their guidance throughout the pandemic," said Redbirds President Craig Unger. "We also thank everyone in our community that has received their COVID vaccine to help get us to this point and we can't wait to see many smiling faces. We encourage more in our community to get vaccinated."

All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.

For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

