Nashville Sounds Announce "Hometown Hero" Program Presented by MTSU Daniels Center

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club proudly announced today the return of its "Hometown Hero" program presented by Middle Tennessee State University - Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.

During the 2021 season on select home games at First Horizon Park, the Sounds and MTSU Daniels Center will honor veterans, active members of the armed forces, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers and firefighters.

Nominations for heroes are now being accepted at www.nashvillesounds.com.. All nominees must be, or have been, a member of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, or a paramedic, emergency medical technician, police officer or firefighter.

Selected heroes will receive complimentary tickets to a Sounds game and be recognized on the iconic guitar scoreboard during a special in-between inning feature.

The Daniels Center's mission is to provide transition services for Veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service. The Daniels Center is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any Tennessee higher education campus. It enables the over 1000 military-connected student population on campus to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs.

The Sounds offer military family ticket discounts for every game at First Horizon Park. A $2 discount on single-game ticket prices is available for any Reserved Section seat - based on availability. The offer is valid for up to four tickets per government-issued military I.D. presented at the Sounds Ticket Office.

Additionally, the Sounds began the partnership with the MTSU Daniels Center by wearing their special camouflage military jerseys yesterday on Armed Forces Day and wear them on select days during the 2021 season. The Nashville Sounds Foundation will auction the game-worn camouflage military jerseys at the end of the season with proceeds to benefit the Daniels Center.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

