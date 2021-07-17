Vegan Night Set for Saturday, July 24

The Brooklyn Cyclones will be hosting Vegan Night at Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 24th when they take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 6:00 PM.

As part of the night, we will be converting one of our main concession stands into a Vegan Only stand. Here's a look at the additional Vegan Items that will be available that evening:

V-Italian Meatball Hero - Vegan Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Cheese on Hero Roll

Mac & Cheese - Vegan Pasta, non-dairy cheese with mesquite beyond sausage crumble

Tomato & Garden Vegetable Soup

Baked Potato with Vegan Chili Con Carne

Plus our standard offerings of vegetarian pizza, falafel, Beyond Burgers, and Sausage.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Jacob deGrom Bobblehead and the team will be offering a special BasebALL You Can Drink package - which beer, seltzer and mixed drink starting 30 minutes before first pitch and running through the end of the sixth inning for just $45.

